Amalgamated Bank Sells 511 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

