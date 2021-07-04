Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iRobot were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iRobot by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.64. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

