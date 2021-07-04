Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

