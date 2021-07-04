América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.10% of América Móvil worth $45,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 797,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,495. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

