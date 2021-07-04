American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.95 Million

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $496.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $517.38 million and the lowest is $458.00 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 299,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,834. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

