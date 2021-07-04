American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE AFG opened at $123.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

