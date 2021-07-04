American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.33 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

