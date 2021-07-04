American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of American States Water worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

