American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,795,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in American Vanguard by 76.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after buying an additional 453,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVD stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $17.07. 166,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $526.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.