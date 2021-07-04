ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.65. AMS has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

