Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Materion posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Materion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Materion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN remained flat at $$76.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

