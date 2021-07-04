Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.69). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,062. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $750.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

