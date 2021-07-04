Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 755,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,294. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

