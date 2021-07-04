Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) PT at $59.50

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on API shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 600,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,986. Agora has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

