Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 372.22

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRST. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 423.20 ($5.53). 473,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.