Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Price Target at C$12.59

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$570.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$5.13 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

