Analyzing Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

97.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Investar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.58 -$680.81 million $1.60 20.03 Investar $105.89 million 2.26 $13.89 million $1.21 19.02

Investar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Western Bancorp and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Investar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.82%. Investar has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.51%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 22.88% 9.73% 0.85% Investar 17.50% 6.90% 0.71%

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investar has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Investar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Investar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term and-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, personal, auto, and other loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 175 branches in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.