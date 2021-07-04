Analyzing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integrated Ventures and Etn. Fr. Colruyt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt 1 4 0 0 1.80

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 83.20 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt $10.65 billion 0.71 $479.19 million $0.87 15.92

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -1,498.56% -46,586.92% -1,018.17% Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etn. Fr. Colruyt beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France. It also operates ColliShop, a Webshop; and 209 Spar stores. In addition, the company provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 70 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Further, it operates 42 DATS 24 filling stations, as well as Collect&Go, an online food market; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and co-generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

