Analyzing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.17 $2.73 billion $5.64 6.32 Bank First $124.22 million 4.31 $38.05 million $5.07 13.65

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shinhan Financial Group and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 18.20% 8.43% 0.64% Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56%

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank First beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 859 service centers; 5,472 ATMs; 12 cash dispensers; and 37 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

