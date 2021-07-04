Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $155.16.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

