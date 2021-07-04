Anil Shetty Sells 5,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

