Anil Shetty Sells 5,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
