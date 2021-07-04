Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

