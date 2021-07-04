Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

