Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $101.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

