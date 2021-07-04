APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 153,896 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $33,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

