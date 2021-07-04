APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of NetApp worth $35,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.