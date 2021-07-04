APG Asset Management N.V. Has $25.35 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.