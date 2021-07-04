APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $41,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

