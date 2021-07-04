APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,917 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of Incyte worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Incyte by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

