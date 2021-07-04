Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APOG opened at $40.33 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

