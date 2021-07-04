Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00264649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00038263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

