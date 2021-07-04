Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,593 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

