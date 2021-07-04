Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Aptiv stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.77. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

