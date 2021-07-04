Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,335 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.