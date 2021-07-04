Aravt Global LLC Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aravt Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 10.4% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aravt Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $661.44. 129,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $634.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

