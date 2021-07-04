Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.91 million and $5.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $286.45 or 0.00803430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.64 or 0.08093600 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

