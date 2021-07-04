Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Archrock has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 152,410 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

