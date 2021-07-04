Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,633 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

