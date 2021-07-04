Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $490,561.61 and $4,262.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,425.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.04 or 0.06642173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.75 or 0.01503860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00410895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00622281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00426529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00345679 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,872,408 coins and its circulating supply is 9,827,864 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

