Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $149,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $195.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

