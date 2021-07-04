Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Southern Copper worth $160,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

