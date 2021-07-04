Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,972 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $111,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

