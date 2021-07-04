Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $93.71 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1,223.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $93,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.