Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,545,403 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.32% of Macy’s worth $117,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s by 319.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 237,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 246.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 405,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 288,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

