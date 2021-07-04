Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,399,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 147.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.