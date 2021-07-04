Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 233,471 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of CF Industries worth $102,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 460,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 424,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.