Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 288,276 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,044 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 288,276 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SEA were worth $125,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after buying an additional 104,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 693.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SEA by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,212 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $273.70 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

