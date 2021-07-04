Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.30. 939,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

