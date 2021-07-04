Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, hitting $67.16. 3,076,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,794. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

