Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $23,988,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,139,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACND traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 920,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

